Tata group companies will remain in focus following the demise of Rata Titan, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, who died on Wednesday. He was 86. Shares of the Tata Group companies, including Tata Steel, TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Technologies, Tata Power, Trent, Indian Hotels, Tata Chemicals, Tata Consumer, will be in focus till succession plan.

Troubles ahead for Ola Electric as it has over 10,000 complaints filed against it and two government bodies are on them. The Consumer Affairs Secretary and CCPA Chairperson is seeking a detailed breakdown of the complaints while Road Ministry is also seeking details, according to media reports.

Zomato has hired Kunal Khambati, the former head of live events and Intellectual Property at BookMyShow. This comes shortly after Zomato acquired Paytm Insider, the fintech’s entertainment ticketing business, in a deal valued at ₹2,048 crore.

An Independent Investigation Committee (IIC), constituted by the Board of Directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), has found no irregularities in the functioning of the company. “The Committee also noted that the transactions (under investigation) did not adversely affect the company or its shareholders. The mentioned transactions were found to be a part of normal course of business, and no material irregularities were reported within the same,” said a release.

Vedanta has cancelled its scheduled board meeting which was supposed to discuss the fourth interim dividend for FY25 due to unforeseen circumstances.

Adani Enterprises has announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) of ₹4,200 crore. The QIP is being offered at an indicative price of ₹2,962 per share, reflecting a discount of 6.08% to the recent closing price and a 5% to SEBI-prescribed floor price.

The board of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers approved a purchase order with Larsen & Toubro to establish a 1200 MTPD (DAP basis) complex fertiliser plant at its Thal facility.

GR Infraprojects has received a ₹903.5 crore contract from the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation to design and construct an elevated metro viaduct in Nagpur.