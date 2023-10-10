Vedanta Ltd on Monday said the tax authorities have imposed a penalty of Rs 1.81 crore on its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc. The order was received on Sunday, October 8, Vedanta Ltd informed the exchanges.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company has appointed Harish Krishnan as its Co-Chief Investment Officer and Head of Equity. Krishnan was earlier associated with Kotak Mutual Fund, according to a statement.

Fitch Ratings on Monday said it has upgraded its ratings on domestic steel player Tata Steel Ltd (TSL) to ‘BBB-’ with a stable outlook. It has also upgraded the rating on USD 1 billion notes issued by Tata Steel subsidiary ABJA Investment, the rating agency said in a statement.

Adani Group on Monday said some foreign entities are continuing orchestrated attacks by rehashing old and baseless allegations to drag down its market value and tarnish the conglomerate’s image ahead of the Supreme Court hearing. The Supreme Court slated a hearing for this week on markets regulator SEBI’s investigation into allegations of financial fraud and stock manipulation against Adani Group. The group has denied all allegations.

Bhageria Industries Limited has announced its one turnkey international Solar Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (Solar EPC) projects with comprehensive Operation & Maintenance and Water Proofing in APM Terminal, Kingdom of Bahrain. Aggregating to a capacity of 11.40 MWp, this project has a total order value of ₹104.49 crore (including comprehensive O&M and Water Proofing), without taking taxes into account. With this order wins, Bhageria Industries Limited will gain access to a large market that is full of dynamism, vibrancy and an untapped potential for renewable energy solutions that deliver positive impacts on both Indian and Bahrain Market.

HG Rewari Ateli Highway Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of HG Infra Engineering Limited, has received the completion certificate for the project executed by it. The completion certificate has been issued by the Independent Engineer and the project has been declared fit for entry into commercial operation on November 15, 2021.

Dibang Power (Lot 4) Consortium (JV of GR Infraprojects Limited and Patel Engineering Limited) has executed the Contract Agreement with the NHPC Limited for construction of Civil Works for LOT‐4: Head Race Tunnel including Intake, Pressure Shafts, Penstocks, Power House & Transformer Cavern, Tail Race Tunnel, Pothead Yard, Adits for Dibang Multipurpose Project, Arunachal Pradesh, India. The bid project cost is ₹3,637.12 crore.

Genus Power Infrastructures Limited’s wholly owned subsidiary has received two letters of awards (LOA) worth ₹3,115.01 crore (net of taxes) for appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Providers (AMISPs) including design of Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system with supply, installation and commissioning with FMS of 34.79 Lakhs Smart Prepaid Meters, system meters including DT Meters with corresponding energy accounting on DBFOOT basis.

International Combustion India Limited has said that Crisil Ratings Limited (Crisil), has assigned the long-term rating of CRISIL BBB (signifying a moderate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations and carrying moderate credit risk) on the fund-based and non-fund based working capital credit facilities being enjoyed by the Company from its bankers on consortium basis. The outlook on the long-term rating has been stated as Stable. Crisil has also assigned the short-term rating of CRISIL A3+ (pronounced as CRISIL A three plus) [signifying a moderate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations and carrying higher credit risk as compared to instruments rated in the two higher categories] on the aforementioned facilities.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) has signed Letter of Intent (LOI) with an European Client for Construction of 06 firm and 04 optional units of 7500 DWT Multi- Purpose Hybrid Power Vessels. The prices for which would be firmed up at the time of Signing of Contract.

IDFC First Bank has entered into agreement(s) with NSDL for sale of its premises located at Naman Chambers, BKC, Mumbai as a part of consolidation of Bank’‘s operation near its Corporate Office at IDFC FIRST Bank Tower, the Square, BKC, Mumbai for ₹198 crore.

Salora International Ltd has signed Distributor Agreement for India with Otterbox Hong Kong Ltd for marketing and distribution for range of Smart Phone Cases and Protective Screens.

The Board of Directors of Glenmark Life Sciences Limited has at its meeting held today i.e. October 09, 2023, declared Interim Equity Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 of Rs. 22.50/- per equity share of Rs. 2 each. The record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the said interim dividend shall be Tuesday, October 17, 2023. The interim dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or after October 23, 2023.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit