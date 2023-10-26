State-owned NTPC Ltd on Wednesday signed an agreement with Engineers India Ltd (EIL) to work jointly on projects like carbon capture utilisation and storage, green fuel among others. Besides its R&D centre will also undertake joint projects on green fertilisers, bio-fuels, decarbonisation, waste handling, water, ash with EIL, NTPC said in a statement.

Fundviser Capital (India) has said that Prachi Dhannalal Jain has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company from October 25. Namrata Kapil Jain and Nikita Jain have also resigned as a Non-Executive Director of the company from October 25. The board has appointed Kriti Jain and Premkrishan Jain as Additional Directors.

Sobek Auto India Private Limited (Sobek or OLX), a wholly owned subsidiary of CarTrade Tech Limited has made a strategic decision to shut down their own C2B operations of Auto transaction business considering the challenges faced with its units economics. Sobek will continue to grow its Classified business (Olx.in - which includes both auto and non-auto verticals).

The Board of Directors of Tech Mahindra on Wednesday approved the Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Perigord Premedia (India) Private Limited and Perigord Data Solutions (India) Private Limited and Tech Mahindra Cerium Private Limited (together referred to as “Transferor Companies”), wholly owned subsidiaries of the company, with itself.

Hero MotoCorp has made an investment of ₹15 crore by way of Rights issue in its subsidiary company, HMC MM Auto Limited.

Bhageria Industries has received Consolidated Consent and Authorisation from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board for manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients at our Kilo API Plant. Following this, the company has launched Dexamethasone Sodium Phosphate and Methylcobalamin for both domestic and international markets.

Karnataka Bank has entered into a partnership agreement with Vakrangee Limited (VL) enabling Business Correspondent (BC) Banking services for the Bank throug

Vakrangee Kendra outlets across ‘Pan India’. Vakrangee has emerged as one of the leading financial inclusion players with more than 14,000 Banking BC points and 4th largest ATM operator in Rural India with more than 6,300+ ATMs.

Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (formerly Motherson Sumi Systems Limited, along with its subsidiaries, has announced 15 acquisitions since September 2022, out of which 10 have been completed and the closing date has been achieved. Significant investment and commitments have been made towards the European region with the addition of 22 manufacturing facilities and about 7,000 employees from the completed transactions. As our footprint is evolving in the region, the Company has initiated a plan for phased operational reconfiguration of a few units located in Europe (including France, Spain, Germany etc). The units in consideration for phased operational reconfiguration are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.

Autoline Industries has informed the exchanges that for working capital purpose and Pre-Shipment Finance, it has entered into Loan Agreement amounting to ₹4 crore with Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Limited

SH Kelkar and Company has made an investment of Euro 49,99,997.63 in Keva Europe BV, a wholly owned subsidiary by way of contribution to the equity capital of Keva Europe BV by subscribing to 1,392,757 ordinary Equity shares with nominal value of EUR 1 each of Keva Europe BV at EUR 3.59 per share.

Results Calendar:: Aavas Financiers, ACC, Aditya Birla AMC, AGI, Apar Industries, Apcotex, Apollo Pipes, Asian Paints, Canara Bank, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Coromandel International, Dixon Technologies, DB Corp, Home First, Indian Bank, Jindal Saw, Laxmi Organic, Maharashtra Scooters, Max India, NLC India, Quickheal, Paisalo, Punjab National Bank, Punjab Chemicals, RailTel Corporation, Shriram Finance, SSWL, Sterlite Technologies, Symphony, Tata Teleservices, Venus Pipes, Vodafone Idea, Voltamp Transformers, Warree Renewable Technologies and Westlife Foodworld.