Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Friday clarified that it is continuing to work towards a successful closure of its $10 billion merger with Culver Max Entertainment, (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India), amid reports that the Japanese entity’s board meeting to take a call on the fate of the protracted deal.

HFCL Limited has secured a purchase order of ₹623 crore for the supply of indigenously manufactured 5G networking equipment. This is first such large order for 5G networking equipment placed on any Indian company by any telecom service provider.

Tyre maker CEAT Ltd is foraying into steel radial tyres for two-wheelers with an aim to enhance its leadership position in the overall two-wheeler tyre segment and also to help premiumise the brand, according to a PTI report.

PVR Inox will be screening the historic Ram Mandir Inauguration across its over 160 cinemas across more than 70 cities. Tickets are priced at a flat price of ₹100 which Includes a beverage and popcorn combo.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) plans to raise ₹3,500 crore in debt to fund its recent acquisitions of Capital Foods and Organic India. The funds raised will be utilised for bridge funding to facilitate the payment for the two proposed acquisitions, said Tata group FMCG arm in a regulatory filing.

EaseMyTrip.com has announced a strategic collaboration with CSC e-governance Services to provide comprehensive content on holidays and activities to its network of village-level entrepreneurs. In addition to existing offerings like flights, hotels, cabs, and buses, EaseMyTrip’s travel solutions will now include an exclusive focus on enhancing the holiday and activity planning experience for users across India, the company said in a statement.

Life Insurance Corporation of India has announced the launch of a new saving and annuity plan Jeevan Dhara II. Available for sale from Monday, this individual, savings, deferred annuity plan permits a minimum entry age of 20 years. The annuity is guaranteed from inception and 11 annuity options are available to prospective policyholders, LIC said in a statement.

Jindal Steel and Power has announced the successful commissioning of Hot Strip Mill complex at its Angul plant. The company said that it commissioned the plant in a world record period of 29 months from the groundbreaking date of August 7, 2021. The plant produced its first coils on January 10, 2024. The first dispatch of the coils took place on 15 January 2024.

Prakash Industries Ltd has received permission to establish for its Bhaskarpara Commercial Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh from the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board. The company has recently paid ₹23.25 crore towards Net Present Value (NPV) of diverted forest land and ₹35.12 crore towards premium of land to be transferred to Forest Department for compensatory afforestation with respect to Bhaskarpara Commercial Coal Mine.

Rico Auto Industries, through its 100% subsidiary AAN Engineering Industries Limited, has signed Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology with Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), DRDO, for “Baffle Range System”.

The board of Modi’s Navnirman Ltd has given its approval for a fund-raising initiative through preferential issue of equity shares and convertible warrants, subject to the necessary statutory and regulatory approvals. The approval process includes seeking the nod from the shareholders of the company, wherever required. The company will be raising ₹56.11 crore of funds through this issue, which comprises of 21,72,000 equity shares and 5,00,000 fully convertible warrants (within 18 months), at an issue price of ₹210.

Diamond Power Infrastructure has received the Letter of Intent in its ordinary course of business aggregating to ₹222.08 crore (with GST) from Adani Green Energy Ltd for supply of various cables and conductors for its various projects.

KPI Green Energy Limited (Formerly known on K.P.I. Global Infrastructure Limited) has announced that new order of 5.60 MW for executing solar power project has been received by KPIG Energia Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

CE Info Systems’s (MakeMyTrip) corporate travel solutions provider myBiz on Friday announced its strategic alliance with global technology company Zoho to streamline corporate travel and expense management. This collaboration aims to streamline corporate travel and expense management by offering tailored solutions to businesses across industries, the company said in a statement.

Results Calendar: 3P Land, Aarti Surfactants, ABC Gas, Can Fin Home, Comfort Fincap, Comfort Intech, Esha Media Research, Gothi Plascon, High Energy Batteries, ICICI Bank, IDBI, IDFC First Bank, Indocred, IREDA, ISFL, J&K Bank, JK Cement, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Kotak Mahindra Bank, LKP Securities, Mangalam Industrial Finance, Markobenz Ventures, Netlink Solutions, Persistent Systems, Pil Italica, Precision Containeurs, RajRatan Wires, Rossari Biotech, Seshasayee Paper, Suvidha Infraestate, Sportking, Supreme Infrastructure, Suraj Products, Swastika, Tatva Chintan Pharma, Tilak Ventures, Union Bank of India, Vardhman Concrete and Waaree Renewable Technologies.