The board of Nippon India Life Asset Management Limited has approved the appointment of UK Sinha, former SEBI Chairman, as an Independent Director and Chairman of the Board, with effect from May 1.

Madison Pharmaceuticals Inc, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Cipla, in Delaware, USA, will be dissolved with effect from April 28, 2023. Madison is a dormant entity, and this dissolution will not affect the performance or revenue of the company.

KPI Green Energy Limited has successfully commissioned a 26.10 MW wind-solar hybrid power project comprising 16.10 MW wind and 10 MWdc solar capacity, being our own power-generating asset portfolio, at the Shungar site in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, under the Gujarat Wind-Solar Hybrid Power policy 2018. The company has made necessary arrangements for selling the power generated out of this wind solar hybrid power project to the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) clients.

Amines and Plasticizers Ltd has announced that a part of the Chemical Plant at TTC Industrial Area, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai will be temporarily closed for a period of 4 weeks commencing from first week of May 2023 for carrying out maintenance activities.

Results calender: Bajaj Finance, Balasore Alloys, Can Fin Homes, HDFC Life Insurance Company, IIFL Finance, Indus Towers, Investment & Precision Castings, JTL Industries, KPIT Technologies, L&T Technology Services, LKP Securities, Maruti Suzuki India, Modella Pollen’s, Oracle Financial Services Software, Poonawalla Fincorp, SBI Life Insurance Company, Shoppers Stop, Supreme Petrochem, Syngene International, Tanla Platforms, UTI Asset Management Company, and Voltas.