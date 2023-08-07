Aurobindo Pharma has announced that its whollyowned subsidiary company, Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd, has received a final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 1.25 g/vial and 1.5 g/vial, Single-Dose Vial, which is bio-equivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, by Mylan Laboratories Ltd. The product is being launched in August 2023. The approved product has an estimated market size of around $ 34.4 million for the twelve months ending May 2023, according to IQVIA.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and Greensat Hydrogen India Pvt. Ltd. have signed an MoU for “Potential Collaboration Opportunities in Green Hydrogen and Derivatives in the Hydrogen Value Chain”. This MoU will pave the way for collaboration in Hydrogen Value Chain, contributing towards ‘National Hydrogen Mission’ of the Government of India, making India ‘Atmanirbhar’.

Ganesha Group has started its relationship with Moon Beverages Ltd, an authorised bottler of Coca Cola Company, for using rPET chips in food grade packaging. Ganesha Ecopet Private Ltd, a whollyowned subsidiary of Ganesha Ecosphere, has received an order on August 4 from Moon Beverages, for supply of rPET chips.

Govt. of India today elevated Oil India Limited (OIL), India’s National Exploration & Production Major to MAHARATNA category. OIL is now the 13th Maharatna CPSE in the country and joins the league of BHEL, BPCL, CIL, GAIL, HPCL, IOCL, NTPC, ONGC, PFC, POWERGRID, RECL, and SAIL. Having acquired a majority share of Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. (NRL) in 2021, OIL has now become an integrated energy company.

Infosys has informed the exchanges that Richard Lobo has resigned as Executive Vice President and senior management personnel, of the company. His last date with the company would be August 31.

Biocon Biologics, Biocon, has announced key leadership appointments. Rhonda Duffy is appointed as Chief Operating Officer, while Sandeep Athalye has been elevated to the position of Chief Development Officer to head CMC, Clinical Development and Medical and Regulatory Affairs. Athalye was working with Biocon Biologics as its Chief Medical Officer. Further, Stephanie Wasco is appointed as Head of Communications – Advanced Markets, and David Gibson as Global Head – Business Development.

Adani Digital Labs, subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has further acquired 70.19 per cent stake in Stark Enterprises, for ₹6.8 crore. In July, Adani Digital Labs had acquired 29.81 per cnet stake in Stark Enterprises for ₹3.56 crore. The acquisition is of strategic nature and will help Adani Group to enhance it’s travel line of business.

Hardik Dhebar, Chief Financial Officer, Delta Corp, has resigned as CFO with effect from August 4, to take on new professional challenges. The board and the management team will be identifying a suitable replacement for the vacant position.

The board of Fortis Healthcare has approved Agilus Diagnostics, its renamed diagnostics arm, to kickstart initial public offering process through offer-for-sale.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has sought the nod of shareholders to appoint Mukesh Ambani as Chairman and Managing Director of the company for another five years till 2029. During this period, he has opted to draw nil salary.

ICICI Bank has informed the exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given approval to raise its stake in one of its subsidiaries ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited up to 4 per cent, in various tranches, subject to certain regulatory approvals.

