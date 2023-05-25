Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone will make a long-term investment of $10 billion in Vietnam, including $3 billion in ports and wind and solar power projects.

The BSE and the National Stock Exchange put the securities of Adani Enterprises under the short-term ASM framework from Thursday.

Under the short-term ASM, the exchanges said, “Applicable rate of margin shall be 50 per cent or existing margin whichever is higher, subject to a maximum rate of margin capped at 100 per cent, with effect from May 26, 2023, on all open positions as on May 25, 2023, and new positions created from May 26, 2023.”

Also read:Measuring volatility risk while investing in stock market

In March, NSE and BSE removed Adani Enterprises from the short-term ASM framework.

Also read Domestic markets expected to see a gap-down opening

Infosys has announced its collaboration with Adobe to transform the digital workforce through Infosys’ online learning platform, Infosys Springboard, under its Tech for Good charter. Both organisations will aim to create over 10,000 new Adobe-certified experts globally by 2025.

Wipro Limited has announced a partnership between its Engineering Edge business line and Spartan Radar, an automated mobility sensor software provider, to build advanced vehicle solutions. In conjunction with this agreement, Wipro Ventures, Wipro’s corporate investment arm, announced that it has invested in Spartan Radar’s Series B funding round.

Affle International Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned Singapore subsidiary of the company has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity ownership in YouAppi Inc.

The total consideration of $45 million including upfront consideration of $35.44 million for the purchase of 100 per cent equity ownership and contingent incremental consideration of $9.56 million to be paid after the end of 12 months from the date of completion of the acquisition, subject to performing and fulfilling certain conditions.

YouAppi’s acquisition is strategic for Affle as it aligns with Affle2.0 global growth strategy of verticalising teams and platforms with deeper platform integrations, to fortify all use cases of our CPCU business in the gaming vertical.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Deepak Chem Tech Limited (formerly known as Deepak Clean Tech Limited) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Gujarat with an intent to invest around ₹5,000 crore in the next four years for setting up projects to manufacture speciality chemicals Phenol/Acetone and Bisphenol at Dahej/Nandesar.

Sejal Glass Limited, one of the leading players in the architectural glass business in India has announced the acquisition of a major stake in Sejal Glass & Glass Manufacturing Products LLC (UAE entity), a company incorporated in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The acquisition is by way of subscription to the equity shares of the UAE entity to the tune of 99.01 per cent, thus making it a subsidiary of the Indian company.

The asset purchase deals were done directly with the lenders. The location of the plant is well connected with roadways, sea transport, and upcoming rail transport.

H.G. Infra Engineering Limited has received the Letter of Award dated May 23, 2023, from NTPC Limited for the project rate contract for Pond ash transportation from NTPC Simhadri ash dyke to road construction sites in Andhra Pradesh.

Vikas Lifecare’s agro products division has bagged fresh orders worth ₹15.5 crore to be executed within Q2 2023-24.

Vikas Lifecare Limited Agro Products Division has achieved ₹48 crore in sales before bagging this fresh order and the company targeting a goal of ₹360 crore for the agro products division for the current fiscal year, as compared to the ₹200 crore accomplished during the last fiscal.

Life Insurance Corporation of India’s shareholding in NHPC has diluted from 5,22,611,195 to 3,19,981,616 equity shares decreasing its shareholding from 5.203 per cent to 3.186 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said Company.

B.L. Kashyap and Sons Limited, one of the leading civil engineering and construction companies has secured new order from the Indian School of Business aggregating to ₹132 crore approximately. The total order book as of date stands at ₹2650 crore (excluding GST) till date.

MIC Electronics Limited has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Secunderabad Division of the South-Central Railway zone. The aggregate value of the said work-order is about ₹4.96 crore.

Results

AIA Engineering.

Ashapura Minechem.

Axiscades Technologies.

Balmer Lawrie & Co.

Black Box.

Bharat Dynamics.

Carysil.

Dhanuka Agritech.

Disa India.

Esab India.

Expleo Solutions.

Eclerx Services.

Emami.

Gokaldas Exports.

HealthCare Global Enterprises.

GMM Pfaudler.

Ganesha Ecosphere.

General Insurance Corporation of India.

Globus Spirits.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals.

HBL Power Systems.

Heritage Foods.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Co.

Harsha Engineers International.

Indostar Capital Finance.

Infibeam Avenues.

ITD Cementation India.

Indian Energy Exchange.

IFCI.

Igarashi Motors India.

Ingersoll-Rand (India).

Indian Railway Finance Corporation.

John Cockerill India.

Jai Corp.

Kolte-Patil Developers.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities.

Manali Petrochemical.

Medplus Health Services.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam.

Page Industries.

Pokarna.

Prince Pipes and Fittings.

Radico Khaitan.

Reliance Infrastructure.

Rolex Rings.

Saksoft.

Sandhar Technologies.

SEPC.

Shilpa Medicare.

Strides Pharma Science.

Subros.

Suven Pharmaceuticals.

TTK Prestige.

Triveni Engineering & Industries.

Uniparts India.

Voltamp Transformers.

Vodafone Idea

Zee Entertainment Enterprises.