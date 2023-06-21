Bharat Electronics Limited has received orders worth ₹5,900 crore as of today in the financial year 2023-24. BEL received an order for two regiments of improved Akash Weapon System (AWS) with upgrades from BDL for a value of ₹3,914 crore.

Other significant orders received inter-alia include orders for Shakti EW & Sanket MK III (Naval Systems), GBMES & GBVU Com Jammer systems, MKBT systems, IFF-MKXII Crypto Modules & Up gradation of SDP & Display of Rohini Radar, Training system for CMS P15B & CAMC of CMS for P 28 etc.

Piramal Enterprises is likely to exit from Shriram Finance by selling the entire 8.34 percent stake or 3.12 crore shares via block deals. The floor price is likely to be ₹1,483 a share, a 5 per cent discount to the closing price on June 20.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed combination involving acquisition by Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) of certain additional shareholding of HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Ltd (HDFC ERGO).

The proposed combination pertains to the acquisition by HDFC of certain additional shareholding of HDFC ERGO on a spot delivery basis such that HDFC (after the proposed transaction) and the surviving amalgamated entity i.e. HDFC Bank Ltd (after the effective date of the proposed amalgamation of, inter alia, HDFC into HDFC Bank) will hold over 50 per cent of the shareholding of HDFC ERGO in compliance with Indian banking laws.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has received three letters of acceptance from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) of underground stations for the phase-II Project. The orders are worth ₹11,256 crore

Anil Pant, Managing Director & CEO, of Aptech, informed the company on June 19 that on account of the sudden deterioration of his health, he would be proceeding on indefinite leave with effect from June 20.

Matter Motor Works, a technology-led innovation start-up, and Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecommunications service provider has announced a strategic partnership to deploy Airtel’s IoT solution in Matter AERA, India’s first and only geared electric motorbike.

NBCC (India) Limited has been awarded a work order worth ₹50.67 core by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti for the construction of MP Hall at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in various locations of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation (LHWRF), the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Lupin Limited, announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Maharashtra to address the growing prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.

The partnership aims to prioritise the diagnosis and treatment of these diseases while working to reducing their long-term prevalence.

The Board of Directors of QGO Finance Limited has approved the issuance of unsecured, unlisted, redeemable, non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) under private placement basis up to ₹2 crore within the borrowing limits of the company as approved by the shareholders.

Sparc Electrex Limited is negotiating with Hyundai Corporation Holdings Co Ltd, Korea, for entering into an exclusive license agreement that will permit the company to use the “HYUNDAI” trademark for developing, manufacturing, and selling power tools and accessories in India.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd has received an order from Union Bank of India worth ₹79.47 crore for supply, installation, configuration, implementation, and maintenance for hyper-converged infrastructure and software solutions for the expansion of the bank’s on-premises private cloud.

Madhav Infra Projects has received of letter of acceptance for the construction of the railway overbridge on Damoh-Badakpur Road, District Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. The total cost of the work at the accepted rate works out to ₹37.07 crore.

Pidilite Industries Ltd, a leading manufacturer of construction and specialty chemicals, has announced the launch of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities under its two joint ventures, Pidilite Litokol Pvt Ltd (PLPL) and Tenax Pidilite Pvt Ltd (TPPL), in Amod, Gujarat.

Litokol SPA Italy and Tenax SPA Italy have transferred technology to Pidilite as part of the joint venture. This event signifies a milestone development in technology transfer in India’s stone and ceramic solutions industry.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited had entered into an arrangement with Dalavaipuram Renewables Private Limited (DRPL) to procure upto 59.93 million kWh power per annum (solar and wind).

Pursuant to this, the company agreed to invest up to ₹13.88 Crore, which constitutes 2.73 per cent of the paid-up equity capital of DRPL to meet the requirement of captive power generation under the Electricity Act, 2003.

DRPL was incorporated as a special purpose vehicle with the objective of setting up a wind and solar captive power plant at Tuticorin and operating a plant for the purpose of generating and selling power.

Vivanta Industries Limited has bagged the order worth of ₹9.25 crore for installation, commissioning, integration, training and support for content library solution. The order will be executed in one year from the date of receipt of order.

