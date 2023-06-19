Coal India Ltd has, on Monday, announced an employee offer for sale (OFS) of more than 92 lakh equity shares, representing 0.15 per cent of the company’s total paid-up equity. The OFS will remain open from June 21 to June 23 for approximately ₹209 crore.

“…. the Seller is proposing to offer up to 92,44,092 equity shares (representing 0.15 per cent of the total paid up equity share capital of the company) of face value of ₹10 each to the eligible employees of the company at a price of ₹226.10 per equity share,” the company said in a notification to the stock exchanges on Monday.

