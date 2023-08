Swan Energy’s shares were up by 3.76 per cent after the company reported a 192 per cent profit increase for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at Rs 144.82 crore.

The company’s revenues were up by 208 per cent to Rs 804.29 crore . Sequentially, profits were higher by 133 per cent.

The shares were up by 3.76 per cent at Rs 271 at 12.12 pm on the BSE.