Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited’s shares were up by 3.73 per cent after the company announced winning a contract worth ₹1,535 crore for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project of 300 MWac by NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) at Khavda RE Power Park in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat.

This marks SWRE’s third order from NTPC REL, bringing their total orders from the client to approximately ₹5,850 crore, inclusive of Operation and Maintenance (O&M) and taxes.

The company also noted that this order brings their year-to-date order booking to around ₹3,100 crore. Over the past decade, SWRE has maintained a presence in the domestic market, aiming to provide renewable solutions that promote sustainability and have a positive global impact.

The shares were up by 3.73 per cent to ₹361.70 at 11.40 a.m. on the BSE.