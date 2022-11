Tata Motors will enter Sensex from December 19 replacing Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, according to a press release shared by BSE, which operates Asia Index in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Similarly, Adani Total Gas and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation will be removed from S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 indices. Adani Power and Indian Hotels Company will replace them in the indices, the release noted.