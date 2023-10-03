Tata Technologies, a subsidiary of Tata Motors (TML), has reserved a portion of its initial public offering for its employees and TML shareholders, following a board resolution to this effect on September 6.

The portion reserved for employees will constitute up to 0.5 per cent of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital, while that reserved for TML shareholders will constitute up to 10 per cent of the offer, the company said in an addendum filed with the market regulator on Tuesday. These shares will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis.

This will be the first IPO from the Tata Group in nearly two decades. The company had filed its draft prospectus on March 9. The issue is an offer for sale under which the selling shareholders Tata Motors, Alpha TC Holdings and Tata Capital Growth Fund I will offload up to 9.57 crore equity shares, representing 23.6 per cent of its paid-up share capital.

The company’s net profit rose 42.8 per cent to ₹624.03 crore in FY23 compared with ₹436.9 crore in FY22.

Tata Technologies is an engineering and product development services company that provides engineering solutions and services to various industries such as aerospace, automotive, industrial machinery, and consumer goods.