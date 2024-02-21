Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its partnership with The Co-operative Group Limited (Co-op) to provide cloud strategy solutions to support its business growth. The tech giant has been the partner to Co-op for the past 14 years.

The expanded partnership will see TCS help Co-op move from a traditional data centre model to a fully managed, scalable cloud environment powered by TCS Enterprise Cloud. TCS will also manage the hybrid cloud and SaaS estate for resilience and agility.

Rob Elsey, CDIO, The Co-operative Group, said: “We are delighted to extend our strategic partnership with TCS in enabling us to meet Co-op’s business objectives and serving and supporting our member-owners who are at the very heart of our business. They have been a great partner, aligned with our growth priorities and future-proofed our infrastructure as we set on the course for continued future expansion – supporting change and transformation in how we work as a business and in our cloud journey.”

Shekar Krishnan, Head, Retail & CPG – UK & Europe, TCS, said: “TCS is pleased to expand our longstanding partnership with The Co-operative Group. Our contextual knowledge, deep domain expertise, and technology prowess will help Co-op achieve their cloud-first strategy and result in a resilient digital foundation to support their business growth.”

TCS stock traded at ₹3,994.30 on the NSE, down by 0.90 per cent as of 3.10 pm on Wednesday.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit