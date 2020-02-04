TDS on income from MF investment is a big dampener, say analysts

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Enjoyable screen and lots of camera to play with
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
After attracting savings of gym trainers to gynaecologist with the most successful ‘Mutual Fund Sahi Hai’ campaign, the government is now out to teach what is wrong with mutual fund investments.
Come April 1, mutual funds have to deduct TDS (tax deducted at source) of 10 per cent on income of over ₹5,000 generated by individual investors, according to the Union Budget 2020.
The government is set to reap a windfall gain, given the boom in equity markets and considering the asset under management of mutual fund industry has grown leaps and bounds to touch ₹26.33-lakh crore.
The proposal of twin tax system in Budget was another blow for mutual fund industry. The removal of all exemptions for a lower tax rate will take away the charm of investigating in ELSS (equity-linked saving schemes) which currently has an asset under management of ₹1-lakh crore.
G Pradeepkumar, CEO, Union Asset Management Company, said it is not fair on the part of government to levy a tax on investments with retrospective effect. For instance, when investors started a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), it was made with an assumption that growth plans are more tax efficient as dividend incomes are taxed, but now the proposal to tax all mutual fund income will hit investors hard.
About 10-20 years back, when TDS on investments was first proposed, the income limit was ₹10,000. Now to reduce the income limit to ₹5,000 is quite shocking. Ideally, the income limit from mutual fund investments should be raised to ₹1-2 lakh so that small investors interest is protected, he added.
Pradeepkumar does not foresee investors rushing to redeem investments before April 1 just to save on TDS. However, he said future inflows into mutual fund will definitely slowdown.
Jimmy Patel, Managing Director, Quantum Asset Management Company, said the new tax will become an operational nightmare for mutual funds in the present form as there are lot of ambiguity and needs clarification.
The issuance of TDS certificate and calculating the overall income of each investors on multiple redemptions for cutting tax will be a big challenge. Mutual fund also have an option of multiple holders and how to account for the income generated for each joint holders is not clear, he said.
Investors chasing a little higher income in liquid schemes will now think twice as they will lose most of the gain in TDS and may prefer to stick with bank deposit, added Patel.
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Delhi and Mumbai airport offer fliers services that take care of all their needs or specific tasks
Simulators give pilots a feel of the action and train them to fly aircraft in normal and challenging ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Castrol India jumped 5.6 per cent on Monday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹140 with good ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...