Temasek, Singaporean State holding company, on Tuesday sold 3.4 crore shares, worth about ₹500 crore, of Devyani International at ₹145 a share.

According NSE bulk deal data, one of the buyers was Franklin Mutual Fund (for its Flexi Cap Fund) bought 62 lakh shares, while other names were not disclosed.

At the end of December 2022, Temasek, through Dunearn Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd, had held 7.08 crore shares or 5.88 per cent stake in the quick service restaurant company.

Shares of Devyani closed 0.94 per cent lower at ₹142 on the BSE.