The near-term outlook is bullish for KPR Mill. The stock price has been moving up gradually over the last week. On Tuesday, the stock had risen over 3 per cent. The 21-day moving average (MA) at around ₹750 has been giving good support over the last few days. It is likely to limit the downside in the coming days as well. Below that ₹740-738 is the next important support zone.

KPR Mill share price can rise to ₹830 over the next one to two weeks or even earlier than that. Traders can go long at current levels. Accumulate on dips at ₹755. Keep the stop-loss at ₹735. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹782 when the price touches ₹794. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹802 when KPR Mill share price goes up to ₹812. Exit the long positions at ₹825.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)