TVS Motor Company Ltd.’s shares were up by 1.36 per cent after the company made its foray into the European market by entering into an import and distribution agreement with Emil Frey. TVS Motor Company aims to offer European customers a diverse range of high-performance and technologically advanced two-wheelers.

Emil Frey will oversee the distribution of TVS products in selected countries, utilizing its Sales, Marketing, and Service networks. The TVS products introduced in Europe will include TVS Jupiter 125, TVS NTORQ, TVS Raider, TVS iQube S, TVS X, TVS Ronin, TVS Apache RR 310, and TVS Apache RTR 310.

Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motor Company, stated, “This alliance with Emil Frey is a crucial step in our global expansion strategy. Europe will be a key market for us, and through this partnership, we aim to bring our cutting-edge products closer to European customers.”

The shares were up by 1.36 per cent to ₹1,703 at 11.15 am on the BSE.