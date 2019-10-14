UTI Mastershare declares dividend

UTI Mastershare Unit Scheme declared a dividend (gross distributable amount) of 26 per cent (₹2.6 a unit on face value of ₹10) under dividend option — regular plan, and 15 per cent (₹1.50) under dividend option — direct plan. Distribution of above dividends are subject to the availability of distributable surplus as on record date — October 17 — the fund house said in a release.

UTI Mastershare Unit Scheme, the first diversified equity MF scheme of the country was launched in October 1986. The scheme has also rewarded its investors with bonus and rights on many occasions, the release added. Our Bureau