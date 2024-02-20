Shares of Valiant Communications Ltd rose by 4.99 per cent on the BSE to trade at ₹405.90 as of 12.52 pm on Tuesday.

The company has informed the stock exchange about the receipt of an order in Bulgaria amounting to $2.39 lakh. It pertains to the supply of communication and protection solutions as per the technical requirements of Bulgarian Power Utility ESO EAD.

In January 2024, the company secured orders worth ₹950 lakh for the supply of its solutions for various power utilities across the globe, including India, USA and South America.