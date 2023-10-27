Valiant Communications Ltd.’s shares were up nearly 4 per cent after the company bagged an order from Tejas Networks Limited, a Tata Group company. The order is for the supply of their domestically developed solutions as part of an international contract with Bhutan Power System Operator.

Inder Mohan Sood, Valiant’s CEO, highlighted the significance of their partnership with Tejas, emphasizing their alignment with India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

Additionally, Valiant and Tejas are poised to expand their collaboration on a global scale. Tejas has also placed additional orders for the Indian utility market, bringing the total order value to Rs 6.08 crore The execution of the order is expected to be completed by March 31, 2024.

The shares ended up 3.33 per cent higher at Rs 268.30 on the BSE.

