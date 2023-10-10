Vascon Engineers Limited’s shares were up by more than two per cent after the company announced the acquisition of two contracts. The first contract, valued at ₹352.91 crore, has been awarded by the Jharkhand State Building Construction Corporation Limited. This pertains to the remaining work for the Construction of a Medical College and the Upgradation of a District Hospital in Koderma. The work has been granted based on a Bill of Quantities (BOQ) and is expected to be completed within 30 months from the date of the Letter of Acceptance.

The second contract, valued at ₹262.19 crore, has been awarded by Bridge and Roof Co. India Ltd. (a Government of India Enterprise) for Planning, Designing, Construction, IT (Networking), and Maintenance of a Government Medical College in District Kanker, Chhattisgarh. This project falls under the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Ltd. (Government of Chhattisgarh) and has been awarded on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis. The work is slated for completion within 24 months from the commencement date.

The shares were up by 2.44% to ₹75.54 at 1.55 pm on the BSE