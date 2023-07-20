Chennai-based Veranda RACE, a subsidiary of Veranda Learning Solutions, has joined hands with PHIRE, a placement-oriented training company for the private banking and BFSI sectors.

The association aims to bolster Veranda RACE’s presence in the Private Banking training and placement domain. Through this collaboration, Veranda RACE intends to expand its reach in the private banking segment and bridge the talent-skill gap in the industry.

The shares of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. went down by 0.59 per cent to ₹186.65 at 01:59 p.m. on BSE.