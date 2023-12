Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd’s shares were up after the company commenced full-scale production at its new plant in Dahej SEZ. The approval for the complete discharge of industrial effluent at the Dahej facility was granted by the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) on December 11, 2023.

The company had earlier initiated trial production on August 27, 2023.

The shares were up by 1.31 per cent to Rs 425.15 at 12.30 on the BSE.