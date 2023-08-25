Vodafone Idea Ltd’s shares were up by 5.41 per cent after the company announced the signing of a binding term sheet with Route Mobile (UK) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Route Mobile Ltd (“RML”). This agreement pertains to VIL’s International A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS traffic. 

Under the contract, Route Mobile (UK) Ltd will be VIL’s platform provider for International A2P SMS Services over the next 24 months. While the exact ‘Go-Live’ date is yet to be determined, both parties will collaborate to finalise a definitive agreement outlining the terms and conditions of their partnership. 

The shares were up 5.41 per cent at Rs 8.38 at 10.15 am on the BSE.

