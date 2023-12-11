Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd introduced WOL Energy Drink in partnership with the Tennis Premier League, Season 5.

The alliance aims to engage with the audience during the Tennis Premier League, starting in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Sheetal Bhalerao, Chairperson and Managing Director of Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd, said, “Beyond this partnership, our vision for WOL Energy Drink extends into a future where we’re committed to pioneering innovations and expanding our market presence across regions. We envision WOL Energy Drink not just as an energy-boosting beverage but as a lifestyle companion for our consumers, symbolizing vitality and a zestful living”.

The company reported that the partnership with the Tennis Premier League presents an opportunity to connect with consumers in the vibrant sporting atmosphere of the league.

The shares were up by 1.17 per cent to ₹30.15 at 11.20 am on the BSE.