Welspun Corp’s associate company East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has received cumulative orders worth over ₹3,000 crore.

As per the regulatory filing, company has received order for manufacturing and supply of steel pipes to Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC), valued at ₹2,200 crore. The duration of the contract is 30 months.

It has also bagged an order from Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco) for manufacturing and supply of steel pipes, valued at ₹339 crore. The duration of this contract is 8 months. Another order for double jointing and coating of steel pipes to Aramco with value ₹377 crore. The duration of the contract is 20 months.

Welspun Corp stock rose by 1.33 per cent on the NSE, traded at ₹577.95 as of 10:03 am.