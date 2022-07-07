hamburger

WhiteOak Capital MF to launch maiden Flexi-cap fund offer

BL Mumbai Bureau | Mumbai, July 7 | Updated on: Jul 07, 2022

The NFO will be open for subscription between July 12 and 26

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund will launch its maiden equity fund offer of Flexi Cap Fund on July 12. The open-ended dynamic equity scheme will invest across large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks. The minimum investment in the fund is ₹500.

The fund aims to build an active, well-diversified portfolio, representing a cross-section of companies across major industries, economic sectors, and market-cap segments.

Further, the fund with no market-cap bias along with style-and-sector agnostic approach will lead to diversification which help to mitigate the concentration risks.

Proprietary valuation framework

The team employs a proprietary, cash-flow based ‘Opco-Finco’ analytical and valuation framework which provides unique insights in contrast to accounting earnings-based models.

Prashant Khemka, founder of WhiteOak Capital Management, was the CIO of Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s India Equity and Global Emerging Markets Equity businesses.

WhiteOak Group currently manages ₹30,000 crore of overseas investors’ investments made in India and ₹11,000 crore in domestic portfolio management business.

Apart from flexi-cap, the fund house has received SEBI approval for launching new offers on large-cap, mid-cap, tax saver and large and mid-cap fund.

Looking beyond metros

Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, said India continues to be among the most favourable investment destinations in the world with a high alpha potential embedded on the canvas of a high growth economy.

Ramesh Mantri, CIO, WhiteOak Capital MF, said the fund house will consciously seek to maintain a balanced portfolio reflecting the team’s stock selection capabilities rather than being driven by non-stock specific macro factors such as market timing, sector, currency or other such factor exposures.

Prateek Pant, Chief Business Officer, said the fund house aims to launch a range of funds over the next year-and-a-half and cover India well beyond the metro cities, including B30 locations, to achieve higher inclusivity through omni-channel presence across physical, virtual and digital channels.

Published on July 07, 2022
