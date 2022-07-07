WhiteOak Capital MF to launch maiden Flexi-cap fund offer

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund will launch its maiden equity fund offer of Flexi Cap Fund on July 12. The open-ended dynamic equity scheme will invest across large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks. The minimum investment in the fund is ₹500.

The fund aims to build an active, well-diversified portfolio, representing a cross-section of companies across major industries, economic sectors, and market-cap segments.

Further, the fund with no market-cap bias along with style-and-sector agnostic approach will lead to diversification which help to mitigate the concentration risks.

Proprietary valuation framework

The team employs a proprietary, cash-flow based ‘Opco-Finco’ analytical and valuation framework which provides unique insights in contrast to accounting earnings-based models.

Prashant Khemka, founder of WhiteOak Capital Management, was the CIO of Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s India Equity and Global Emerging Markets Equity businesses.

WhiteOak Group currently manages ₹30,000 crore of overseas investors’ investments made in India and ₹11,000 crore in domestic portfolio management business.

Apart from flexi-cap, the fund house has received SEBI approval for launching new offers on large-cap, mid-cap, tax saver and large and mid-cap fund.

Looking beyond metros

Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, said India continues to be among the most favourable investment destinations in the world with a high alpha potential embedded on the canvas of a high growth economy.

Ramesh Mantri, CIO, WhiteOak Capital MF, said the fund house will consciously seek to maintain a balanced portfolio reflecting the team’s stock selection capabilities rather than being driven by non-stock specific macro factors such as market timing, sector, currency or other such factor exposures.

Prateek Pant, Chief Business Officer, said the fund house aims to launch a range of funds over the next year-and-a-half and cover India well beyond the metro cities, including B30 locations, to achieve higher inclusivity through omni-channel presence across physical, virtual and digital channels.