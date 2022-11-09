WhiteOak Capital AMC, the latest entrant to the mutual fund space, is aggressively looking at increasing its market share. From expanding its product portfolio to widening its distribution network to partnering with fintechs for product roll-out, the company aims to attract retail and institutional investors.

The asset management company (AMC) launched its first scheme WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund in July, followed by WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund and WhiteOak Capital Tax Saver ELSS Fund in September. The AMC has crossed ₹1,500 crore in assets within six months of its first fund launch.

Prateek Pant, Chief Business Officer, WhiteOak Capital Asset Management, said the company aims to maintain the high AUM growth with its current product mix and upcoming funds.

Product launches

WhiteOak Capital AMC has launched a large-cap fund in November and plans a Balanced Advantage Fund in early 2023. “Post regulatory approvals, we would also be keen to launch a feeder fund to our Global Emerging Markets (GEMs) Fund, which has already been launched in the overseas markets,” Pant said. He added that the company would also evaluate fixed income, alternate and international product offerings.

Currently, the AMC has 44 branches in 35 cities. Pant said the immediate plans for the AMC is to launch additional branches in “not just T-30 locations, but also in the B-30 locations”. T-30 refers to the top-30 cities, while B-30 refers to those cities beyond top-30 cities.

