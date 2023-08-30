Wipro Ltd’s shares were up by 0.45 per cent after the company partnered with Amigos do Bem to introduce ‘Wipro Cares’ in Brazil.

In their inaugural project, Wipro Cares and Amigos do Bem have provided nearly a thousand food baskets to needy communities across 95 villages in Alagoas, Ceará, and Pernambuco, benefiting around five thousand people.

Also read: Wipro launches Center of Excellence on generative AI at IIT Delhi

Globally, ‘Wipro Cares’ has impacted over two million lives in 30 countries. The initiative has provided over five million meals to vulnerable communities and involved over 10,000 volunteer hours across various areas, including education and healthcare.

The shares of the company were up by 0.45 per cent at Rs 409 at 09.28 am on the BSE