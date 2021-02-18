70 bps decline in price of 10-year G-Sec

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Price of the benchmark 10-year Government Security (G-Sec) declined by about 70 basis points, with its yield rising about 10 basis points, as two of the four G-Secs devolved on primary dealers (PDs) at the auction held on Thursday.
The central bank devolved about 97 per cent of the notified amount of ₹11,000 crore at the auction of the 2025 G-Sec (coupon rate: 5.15 per cent).
It also devolved about 99 per cent of the notified amount of ₹11,000 crore at the auction of the 2030 G-Sec (coupon rate: 5.85 per cent).
PDs’ bid to underwrite various amounts in G-Sec auctions at different commission rates. Market players say the RBI agreed to pay a relatively higher commission for PDs at Thursday’s auction, and the devolvement of the two aforementioned G-Secs on them should be seen in this context.
In the case of auction of the 2022 G-Sec (3.96 per cent), the RBI accepted a greenshoe amount of ₹145.052 crore over and above the notified amount of ₹2,000 crore.
In the case of auction of the 2061 G-Sec (new issuance), the RBI accepted partial amount of ₹3,501.335 crore against the notified amount of ₹7,000 crore.
“Devolvement on PDs and fatigue in the market (about over supply of G-Secs) are the main reasons why yields went up today,” said Marzban Irani, CIO-Fixed Income, LIC Mutual Fund.
Irani observed that yields may nudge up next week as PDs will start selling the G-Secs that devolved on them. The Bond market is closed on Friday on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.
In the secondary market, price of the 10-year benchmark (2030/ 5.85 per cent coupon) G-Sec fell 73 paise to ₹97.94 over the previous close, with its yield going up about 10 basis points to 6.1318 per cent.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...