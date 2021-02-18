Money & Banking

70 bps decline in price of 10-year G-Sec

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on February 18, 2021 Published on February 18, 2021

Price of the benchmark 10-year Government Security (G-Sec) declined by about 70 basis points, with its yield rising about 10 basis points, as two of the four G-Secs devolved on primary dealers (PDs) at the auction held on Thursday.

The central bank devolved about 97 per cent of the notified amount of ₹11,000 crore at the auction of the 2025 G-Sec (coupon rate: 5.15 per cent).

It also devolved about 99 per cent of the notified amount of ₹11,000 crore at the auction of the 2030 G-Sec (coupon rate: 5.85 per cent).

PDs’ bid to underwrite various amounts in G-Sec auctions at different commission rates. Market players say the RBI agreed to pay a relatively higher commission for PDs at Thursday’s auction, and the devolvement of the two aforementioned G-Secs on them should be seen in this context.

In the case of auction of the 2022 G-Sec (3.96 per cent), the RBI accepted a greenshoe amount of ₹145.052 crore over and above the notified amount of ₹2,000 crore.

In the case of auction of the 2061 G-Sec (new issuance), the RBI accepted partial amount of ₹3,501.335 crore against the notified amount of ₹7,000 crore.

“Devolvement on PDs and fatigue in the market (about over supply of G-Secs) are the main reasons why yields went up today,” said Marzban Irani, CIO-Fixed Income, LIC Mutual Fund.

Irani observed that yields may nudge up next week as PDs will start selling the G-Secs that devolved on them. The Bond market is closed on Friday on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

In the secondary market, price of the 10-year benchmark (2030/ 5.85 per cent coupon) G-Sec fell 73 paise to ₹97.94 over the previous close, with its yield going up about 10 basis points to 6.1318 per cent.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 18, 2021
government
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.