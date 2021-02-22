‘Accommodative monetary policy stance needed to strengthen economic recovery

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
All six members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) were on the same page with regard to strengthening the ongoing economic recovery even as a majority of them flagged the persistence in core inflation, according to the minutes of the MPC.
At its meeting held on February 5, the MPC decided to keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 4 per cent.
It also decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary – at least during the current financial year and into the next financial year. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the minutes of MPC meeting on Monday.
According to Shashanka Bhide, Senior Advisor, National Council of Applied Economic Research, Delhi, accommodative monetary policy stance is needed to strengthen ongoing economic recovery, enabling expansion of both output and demand.
“Easing of the pressures in the non-food sector will require easing of some of the key input costs such as transportation services and energy, both by improved supply conditions and productivity.
“Easing the price pressures in the non-food sector will be required to achieve revival of consumer demand as well,” said Bhide.
Ashima Goyal, Professor, Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Mumbai, observed that although growth has turned positive, output levels remain below 2019 levels.
“Excess capacity continues, supply chains have room to normalise much further, and unemployment rates have increased despite a recovery in employment, because of the rise in labour participation rates as willingness to work rose with the waning of Covid-19 fears,” said Goyal.
She observed that while corporate India has done well, and consumer confidence is reviving, reliable data is still awaited on the resilience of the informal sector.
“The current macroeconomic configuration and its expected future evolution...implies there is space for the MPC to continue to support the revival of the economy with inflation remaining in the target band,” Goyal said
Jayanth R. Varma, Professor, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, noted that with both inflation and growth outcomes being well within the range of expectations of the MPC, and short term interest rates being within the corridor defined by the repo and reverse repo rate, “there is nothing to be done and there is nothing to be said as of now”.
Mridul K Saggar, Executive Director, RBI, said as growth is still fragile, support to it must be extended into Q1 (April-June):2021-22 and longer if necessary, though with risk of a re-calibration in some scenarios such as one in which core inflation momentum picks up further.
Michael Debabrata Patra, Deputy Governor, RBI, felt that consumer and business confidence is either cautiously returning to expansion or already in it. These developments vindicate the stance of monetary policy.
“Overall, the near-term outlook for inflation appears less risky than the near-term challenges for growth which warrant continuing policy support, at least until the elusive engine of investment fires, and consumption, the mainstay of aggregate demand in India, stabilises.
“Tradeoffs facing the conduct of monetary policy may become sharper in the near-term, however,” said Patra.
Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI, said growth, although uneven, is recovering and gathering momentum, and outlook has improved significantly with the rollout of the vaccine programme in the country.
The growth momentum, however, needs to strengthen further for a sustained revival of the economy and for a quick return of the level of output to the pre-Covid trajectory, he added.
“The sharp correction in food inflation has improved the near-term headline inflation outlook, although core inflation pressures persist.
“Given the sharp moderation in inflation along with a stable near-term outlook, monetary policy needs to continue with the accommodative stance to ensure that the recovery gains greater traction and becomes broad-based,” said Das.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...