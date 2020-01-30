Andhra Bank board to discuss issue of preferential shares today

The Andhra Bank board is set to meet on Thursday to discuss the proposal to issue preferential shares to Government of India.

The board of directors will meet to consider and approve the proposal to raise the equity capital by way of allotment of new equity shares to Government of India on preferential basis up to an aggregate of ₹200 crore, Andhra Bank informed the BSE

Andhra Bank scrip on BSE was trading at ₹16.75.