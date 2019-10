Andhra Bank has reduced the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR), with effect from October 15, 2019, across all five tenors - overnight, one month, three month, six months and one year.

MCLR for these tenors are 7.80 per cent for overnight, 7.85 per cent for one month, 8.05 per cent for three months, 8.20 per cent for six months and 8.30 per cent for one year, according to a release.