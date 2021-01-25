Andhra Bank-Union Bank IT integration completed

Content creators mean business
The IT integration of all branches of erstwhile Andhra Bank (e-AB) with Union Bank of India (UBI) has been completed, according to UBI.
In November 2020, the IT integration of all the branches of erstwhile Corporation Bank (e-CB) with UBI was completed.
Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank were amalgamated with UBI with effect from April 1, 2020, making the amalgamated entity the fifth largest public sector bank in the country.
As of March-end 2020, UBI had 4,281 branches. Following the amalgamation, the bank’s network jumped to 9,587 on April 1, 2020.
“All customers of erstwhile Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank have been successfully migrated to CBS (core banking solution platform) of Union Bank of India in record time...with least inconvenience to customers,” the bank said in a statement
There is no change in customers’ account numbers, debit cards or net banking credentials. The current IFSC code and cheques can be used till March 31, 2021, the bank added
Rajkiran Rai G, MD & CEO, said the integration of all branches and delivery channels of erstwhile Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank opens huge opportunity for UBI’s customers’ and enhances the bank’s capability to offer innovative products and services.
