Anicut Capital plans third debt fund for ₹1500 crore

Anicut Capital, an investment firm managing alternative assets, plans to launch its third debt fund amounting to ₹1500 crore , its Founding Partner, Ashvin Chadha has said.

“We have filed the papers with SEBI for our third debt fund. We are looking at about ₹ 1500 crore”, Chadha told BusinessLine here.

Debt side

This investment firm, which was started in 2016, already manages ₹1400 crore on the debt side. Over the last two years it has also expanded into equity.

Chadha also said that Anicut Capital, which had in May launched an Opportunities Fund on the equity side expects to raise ₹500 crore by end March 2023. The firm has already raised ₹170 crore under this fund and committed to 5 investments. So far ₹ 40 crore has been invested towards the five committed investments, he said.

Meanwhile, Anicut Capital has fully deployed the ₹ 875 crore that it raised under the second debt fund, Grand Anicut Fund-2 (GAF-2). GAF-2 has invested across 20 plus early-stage startups, with an average deal size of ₹15-100 crore.