AP Mahesh Bank profit rises 27% to ₹54 crore

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 08, 2019 Published on September 08, 2019

Andhra Pradesh Mahesh Co-Op Urban Bankhas posted has posted a profit before tax of ₹54.43 crore in the financial year ended March 30, 2019, a 27 per cent growth over the previous year.

The business mix of the bank has crossed ₹3,829 crore. The bank also declared a dividend of 20 per cent at the annual general body meeting held on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh
cooperative banks
