Axis Bank Q3 net profit jumps 224 per cent

January 24

Axis Bank’s standalone net profit for the third quarter of the fiscal shot up 223.7 per cent as provisions declined significantly and net interest income grew in double digits. The private sector lender reported a net profit of ₹3,614.24 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to ₹1,116.6 crore a year ago.

The bank’s net interest income grew 17 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) and 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to ₹8,653 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal. Net interest margin for the third quarter improved by 14 basis points (bps) q-o-q to 3.53 per cent.

Non-interest income (comprising of fee, trading profit and miscellaneous income) for the third quarter of the fiscal stood at ₹3,840 crore, up 31 per cent y-o-y. The bank’s provisions declined to ₹1,334.83 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal from ₹3,757.20 crore in the same period last fiscal.

“Specific loan loss provisions for the third quarter of 2021-22 were ₹790 crore compared to ₹927 crore in the second quarter of 2021-22,” Axis Bank said in a statement on Monday, adding that it has not utilised Covid provisions during the quarter.

Improvement in asset quality

As on December 31, Axis Bank’s gross NPA and net NPA levels were 3.17 per cent and 0.91 per cent, respectively, as against 3.53 per cent and 1.08 per cent as on September 30, 2021. It was also lower compared to gross NPA of 3.44 per cent and net NPA of 0.74 per cent as on December 31, 2021.

Gross slippages during the quarter were ₹4,147 crore, compared to ₹5,464 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal and ₹7,993 crore in the third quarter of 2020-21. The bank also issued 7.7 lakh credit cards issued in the third quarter of the fiscal, which was the highest ever for any quarter.

“In retail, we continue our growth focus, with the economy turning around and limited impact of the virus. We are optimistic about the future and plan to leverage every sustainable growth opportunity that is available to us,” said Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director and CEO, Axis Bank.