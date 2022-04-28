Axis Bank Q4 net profit surges 54% to ₹4,118 crore

Axis Bank’s standalone net profit zoomed up by 54 per cent to Rs 4,118 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, helped by robust growth in net interest income and lower provisions.

The bank had a standalone net profit of Rs 2,677 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

Its standalone net profit for the full fiscal 2021-22 surged by 98 per cent to Rs 13,025 crore, from Rs 6,588 crore in 2020-21.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, net Interest income (NII) grew 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8,819 crore. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of the fiscal stood at 3.49 per cent.

Non-interest income (comprising fee, trading profit and miscellaneous income) for the January to March 2022 quarter grew 19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,223 crore.

Provisions declined by 54.4 per cent to Rs 987.23 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 2,167.34 crore in the quarter under a year ago.

Specific loan loss provisions for the fourth quarter were Rs 602 crore compared to Rs 790 crore in the third quarter of 2021-22. The bank has not utilised Covid provisions during the quarter.

Asset quality improved during the quarter.

As on March 31, 2022, gross net performing assets and net NPA levels were 2.82 per cent and 0.73 per cent respectively, as against 3.17 per cent and 0.91 per cent as on December 31, 2021. Gross NPAs were 3.7 per cent as on March 31, 2021 and net NPA were 1.05 per cent.

Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director and CEO, Axis Bank said, “We have made steady progress across all dimensions of our business. Considerable work has gone into strengthening our core, building granularity, while at the same time ensuring that we are well positioned to grow and leverage the opportunities opening up, hopefully with the pandemic behind us.”

The Citi deal is one of its kind, and should pivot the bank into a premium franchise in line with its strategic objectives, he further said.

Axis Bank had on March 30 this year entered into an agreement to acquire Citibank’s consumer businesses - covering loans, credit cards, wealth management and retail banking operations in India.

The bank issued nearly 11 lakh credit cards in the fourth quarter of the fiscal, which is the highest ever for any quarter, taking total card issuances in 2021-22 to 27 lakh.