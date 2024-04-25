The Board of Axis Bank on Thursday approved the re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, for a further period of three years with effect from January 1, 2025 up to December 31, 2027.

This re-appointment is subject to approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and approval of the members, in terms of applicable laws.

Chaudhry, age 59 years, joined Axis Bank as MD & CEO with effect from January 1, 2019, after successfully leading HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited (HDFC Life), for over nine years, per the Bank’s regulatory filing.

Prior to HDFC Life, he was the MD & CEO of Infosys BPO and the Head of testing unit of Infosys Technologies Limited.

The Bank’s board also approved re-appointment of Meena Ganesh and Gopalaraman Padmanabhan as Independent Directors of the bank for a second term of four years.

Ganesh and Padmanabhan’s appointment will be with effect from August 1, 2024 up to July 31, 2028 and October 28, 2024 up to October 27, 2028, respectively, subject to approval of the members of the Bank.