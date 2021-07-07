Money & Banking

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Bank of India in distribution tie-up

Updated on July 07, 2021

The deal will make available a range of insurance products to the bank’s customers

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Bank of India have entered into a corporate agency agreement.

This will enable distribution of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance’s products through the bank’s vast network of 5,084 branches, 80 retail business centres and 60 SME city centres across the country.

Personal and commercial products

“As a part of this agreement, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance will be offering a bouquet of personal lines of products such as motor insurance, health insurance, home insurance, travel insurance along with commercial line of products like engineering insurance, marine insurance to bank’s customers,” the two said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Our tie-up with Bank of India is a great opportunity for us to not only strengthen our presence in urban areas, but also enhance our distribution to the remotest corners of the country,” said Tapan Singhel, MD and CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

Published on July 07, 2021

