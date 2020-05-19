Money & Banking

Bajaj Finance posts 19% drop in Q4 profit

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 19, 2020 Published on May 19, 2020

Bajaj Finance logo on building.

 

Bajaj Finance posted a 19.38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹948.1 crore in the fourth quarter of FY20 when compared to ₹1,176.06 crore a year ago.

“Adjusted for contingency provision of ₹900 crore for Covid-19, profit for the quarter was up by 38 per cent at ₹1,622 crore,” it said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that loan losses and provisions (expected credit loss) for the fourth quarter was ₹1,954 crore, against ₹409 crore a year ago.

Its net interest income grew 38 per cent to ₹4,684 in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, crore from ₹3,385 crore a year ago. New loans increased by three per cent during the quarter.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown, the company lost 10 productive days in the fourth quarter, resulting in lower acquisition of nearly 10 lakh loan accounts and lower AUM of approximately ₹4,500 crore,” it further said.

Its consolidated assets under management grew 27 per cent to ₹1.47-lakh crore in the quarter.

In 2019-20, its net profit grew by 32 per cent to ₹5,264 crore from ₹3,995 crore in FY19.

Published on May 19, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
After 3-month moratorium break, get ready to pay loan EMIs from next month
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.