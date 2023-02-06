Bandhan Bank has increased interest rates on fixed deposits by 50 basis points. The revised FD rates are applicable for retail deposits of up to ₹2 crore and are effective from February 6, said a press statement issued by the bank.

The offer is for a limited period. This is the second rate hike on fixed deposits in three months.

The bank is offering 8.5 per cent interest per annum for senior citizens and 8 per cent for others. It is also giving a special offer for a tenure of 600 days.