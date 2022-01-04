Bandhan Bank registers 11% growth in advances at ₹89,213 crore

Bandhan Bank has registered 11 per cent growth in advances at ₹89,213 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared with ₹80,255 crore same period last year. On a sequential basis, the advances grew by nine per cent from ₹81,661 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Total deposits grew by 19 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) at ₹84,500 crore as on December 31, 2021, the bank said in its initial provisional disclosures of Q3 FY22 to the exchanges on Tuesday.

CASA deposits grew by 26 per cent y-o-y to ₹38,528 crore as on December 31, 2021. CASA ratio stood at 45.6 per cent, up from 42.9 per cent in October-December 2020 quarter. The share of retail to total deposits stood at 84 per cent, up from 81 per cent same period last year.

Collection efficiency for the month of December 2021 was at 93 per cent up from 90 per cent in September 2021. The EEB (emerging entrepreneurs business) collection efficiency improved to 91 per cent in December 2021, up from 86 per cent in September 2021, the bank said.