Bank employees strike on March 15, 16

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Banking operations could grind to a halt in public sector banks (PSBs), old generation private sector banks and regional rural banks across the country on March 15 and March 16.
About 10 lakh employees of these banks are expected to participate in a strike to protest the Government’s decision to privatise two PSBs.
The two-day strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the umbrella body of nine bank unions.
With the strike coming on the heels of a two-day (weekend) bank holiday, ATM operations too could be impacted as bank branches supplying cash to cash logistics companies may not function. This may affect the replenishment of cash in ATMs.
“Public Sector Banks are nation building instruments. They have to be preserved, protected and promoted,” four officers’ unions, which are constituents of UFBU, said in a recent joint statement.
CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees’ Association, observed that privatisation of PSBs is a negative step in a developing economy like India.
“PSBs protect the hard-earned savings of the people. Privatisation of banks would risk their savings as many private banks in the past have collapsed and people lost their savings.
“Private banks’ only aim to earn more profits. Service charges are more in private banks and the public will be affected. Rural branches may be closed in the name of non-viability,” he said.
Sanjay A Manjrekar, Adviser, All India Nationalised Bank Officers’ Federation, said, “If PSBs are privatised, will the new promoter/ management make good any shortfall in pension? They will not. So, the issue of serving as well as retired employees is involved in this.”
Referring to the public perception that privatisation of PSBs is only going to affect Bank employees, Nilesh Pawar, State Secretary (Maharashtra), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation, emphasised that customers too will be affected as banking services may become unaffordable.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Why innuendos, double-meaning jokes or crude descriptions of the anatomy fill in for sex education in India
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...