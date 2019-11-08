Money & Banking

Bank of Baroda Q2 net soars 73% to ₹737 cr

State-owned lender Bank of Baroda posted a 73.2 per cent jump in its July-September quarter net profit at ₹736.68 crore from ₹425.38 crore a year ago. The bank’s total income rose to ₹22,097.91 crore for the second quarter of FY20, compared to ₹13,429.95 crore last year.

The lender’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) reduced to 10.25 per cent (₹69,968.95 crore) of the gross advances by the end of September 2019, compared with 11.78 per cent (₹55,121.37 crore) in the year-ago period.

Net NPAs fell to 3.91 per cent (₹24,894.38 crore) from 4.86 per cent (₹21,059.22 crore) during the September quarter.

Shares of Bank of Baroda closed at ₹93.80 a share on Friday, down 2.39 per cent from the previous close on BSE.

