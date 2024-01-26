Bank of Baroda’s wholly-owned subsidiary for cards, ‘BOB Financial Solutions Limited’, has been rebranded as ‘BOB CARD Limited’ with the tagline “Credit Reimagined”.

Accordingly, the NBFC has also unveiled a new logo called ‘Baroda Sun’, which comprises dual ‘B’ letterforms that hold the rays of the rising sun.

The rebranding embodies “revitalised commitment to reimagine the country’s credit landscape with excellent credit solutions and customer-centric offerings”, the release said, adding that it aims to offer customer-centric, solution-driven assistance that assures service through innovation.

“The strategic rebranding not only embodies adaptability but positions BOBCARD as a forward-thinking financial partner. At the heart of this transformation is our enduring commitment to elevate financial experiences and empower our community,” said MD and CEO Shailendra Singh.

The company is looking to particularly appeal to the younger demographic and encourage them to strive for financial excellence and capitalise on opportunities as they pursue prosperity.

BOB CARD offers an array of consumer and commercial credit cards and caters to all segments of customers with varied needs, including shopping, travel and business cards for large corporates and MSMEs. The company also has exclusive credit cards for Defence Personnel including the Indian Army, Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard, Assam Rifles, professionals like ICAI, ICMAI & ICSI, co-branded cards with HPCL, Snapdeal, IRCTC, Premium Lifestyle cards like Eterna, Premier, among others. It is also the merchant payment processing partner of Bank of Baroda’s merchant acquiring business.

The NBFC had 22.4 lakh outstanding credit cards in force as of December 2023, as per the latest RBI data.