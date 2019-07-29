Bank of Maharashtra posts profit of Rs 81 cr in Q1

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 81.10 crore for the June quarter of financial year 2019-20 as bad assets fell substantially. The bank registered a net loss of Rs 1,119 crore during the year-ago period.

Total income in the latest quarter rose to Rs 3,191.88 crore from Rs 2,987.10 crore in the same period of 2018-19, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were down to 17.90 per cent of gross advances at June-end 2019 from 21.18 per cent at the end of June 2018.

Net NPAs or bad loans were at 5.98 per cent compared to 12.20 per cent as on June 30, 2018. In absolute value, gross NPAs stood at Rs 16,649.58 crore by the end of the June quarter this fiscal, as against Rs 17,800.30 crore by June 2018.

Net NPAs were Rs 4,856.27 crore, down from Rs 9,195.01 crore in the year-ago period.

Thus, provisioning for bad loans and contingencies for April-June 2019 fell to Rs 920.71 crore from Rs 1,632.88 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The stock of the bank was trading 1.38 per cent down at Rs 14.30 on the BSE.