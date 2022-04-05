Bank of Maharashtra’s gross advances up 27% in Q4 FY22

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) reported 27 per cent year-on-year (yoy) increase in gross advances in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.
At the end of FY22, BoM’s gross advances rose to ₹1,36,733 crore from ₹1,07,654 crore in FY21, the Pune-headquartered public sector bank said in a business update. During the reporting quarter, gross advances were up by ₹7,727 crore.
In FY22, the bank’s deposits rose 16.46 per cent to ₹2,02,641 crore against ₹1,74,006 crore in FY21. During the reporting quarter, deposits were jumped by ₹16,027 crore.
The proportion of low-cost current account, savings account (CASA) deposits in total deposits improved substantially to 57.93 per cent in the previous financial year from 53.99 per cent in FY21.
Published on
April 05, 2022
