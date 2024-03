Karur Vysya Bank will be inagurating two of its branches next week.

According to the stock exchange filing, the bank will open its office in Poyyamani on March 25, 2024, and another at Anna Salai, Little Mount, Chennai, on March 27, 2024.

The bank has recently opened two other branches in Perumbakkam, Chennai, and Visalandhra Road, Vijayawada.

KVB shares traded at ₹181.05 on the NSE, higher by 2.84 per cent as of 2.06 pm.